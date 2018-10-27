Fall Harvest Bazaar

press release: FEED Kitchens is opening their doors to the public where inside our members will be tabling in a market style set-up. Meet our food entrepreneurs, hear their stories, sample their products, and purchase goodies to take home. Featured businesses include Artesan Fruit, Rude Brew Kambucha, Madame Chu's Delicacies, Mandy's Mood Food, Bonnie's Balls, Strey Dog, SD Cuisine, Rodeo Wagon, FEED Bakery, and more. Lunch will be for sale on site from Pete's Hamburger Catering and Jolly Frog Food Cart. Admission is free.