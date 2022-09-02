RSVP for Fall Harvest Picnic

press release: Join Groundswell for the second annual fall harvest picnic at Westport Farm! Hosted by the HMoob (Hmong) elders who grow food at our Lifting Hearts Therapy Garden, you’ll enjoy a bountiful, homecooked meal outdoors. Try a variety of delicious HMoob dishes and learn about HMoob growing practices and traditions out on the land.

This is also a great chance to meet our new Executive Director Angela West Blank! She’d love to connect with you out on the land and learn why local conservation matters to you.

Entry to this event is free. All are welcome to attend, but space is limited. Sign up to reserve your spot today! Please sign up by Friday, September 2nd.