Fall Home Maintenance

media release: As the seasons change, it's essential to ensure that your home is ready to face the challenges that Fall and Winter bring. We are excited to announce an upcoming event that will help you master the art of preparing your home for the upcoming seasons.

October 4, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Urban League (2222 S. Park St.)

Presented by Project Home: We have partnered with Project Homes, a trusted organization dedicated to home maintenance and improvement, to provide you with valuable insights and practical tips to ensure that your home remains comfortable and efficient throughout the Fall and Winter months.

Why You Should Attend: We believe everyone should have access to the knowledge and skills necessary to maintain a safe and cozy living space during the changing seasons.

What to Expect

Expert Guidance: Learn from seasoned professionals who will share their expertise on Fall and Winter home maintenance.

Comprehensive Information: Receive a comprehensive guide on how to prepare your house for the upcoming season.

Free Catered Meal: Enjoy a delicious catered meal while you soak in the knowledge and network with fellow community members.

Our Goal: To empower you with the knowledge and skills necessary to face the Fall and Winter months confidently. We understand the importance of a warm and secure home, and this event is designed to help you achieve just that.

RSVP Today: Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to boost your home maintenance expertise and ensure your home is winter-ready. Space is limited, so be sure to secure your spot early. We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday, October 4, at ULGM, where you'll gain valuable insights and prepare your home for the season ahead. Thank you for being a part of our ULGM Family!