Fall into Creativity

media release: Led by Jasmine Pomplun, a UW-Whitewater psychology graduate and Living Kindness content creator, this in-person event invites participants to engage in nature-based land art and mindfulness practices, fostering a supportive community connection amidst the vibrant autumn colors.

Living Kindness is committed to creating a nurturing environment where individuals can find strength, hope, and holistic growth. These events offer a valuable opportunity for community members to connect, heal, and empower themselves and others facing similar challenges.

For more information and to register, please visit livingkindness.net or contact kindness@livingkindness.net

