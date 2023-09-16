Fall into Fun

media release: Join us for our annual festival, Saturday, September 16, 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM, St. Katharine Drexel Parish Center, 408 S. Spring Street | Beaver Dam, WI 53916

5K Run/Walk, Food, Beer, Kids Games, Bake Sale, Vendors, Corn Hole Tournament, Music & More!

Are you an alumni and would like to sponsor this event? Select here for the online form

Are you a business or non-alumni wanting to support the event? Select here for the online form

Want to volunteer for the event? Contact Sarah Bindl at: sarahbindl1@gmail.com

——— Schedule of Events ———

10:30 - Rosary in Prayer Garden

11:00 - Catholic Schools Walk/5K Check-in and Registration and Cornhole Late Registration

*Select this link for the Catholic Schools Walk/5K Online Registration Form

*Select this link for the Cornhole Online Registration Form

*Teams can also register in the Narthex after Mass. $10 per team; payments accepted the day of the event.

11:30 - Catholic Schools Walk/5K Begins

12:00-8:00 - Food and Beer Available All Day

12:00-4:30 - Bake Sale in Parish Center

12:00-4:30 - Carnival Games

12:00-8:00 - Free Kid Games/Activities in Parish Center Basement

12:00-2:00 - Mariachi Cielito Lindo - Mariachi Band

2:00-5:00 - Don Peachey Band - Polka Band

4:30-7:30 - Spaghetti Dinner Hosted by SKDS 8th Grade

6:00-8:00 - Cornhole Tournament

8:00 - Event Concludes