Fall Migration Guided Bird Walk

media release: Join birder Shawn Miller for some fall migration bird walks. See which birds you can spot and identify! Bring binoculars, wear good walking shoes, consider bug spray, and dress appropriately for the weather. The walks will happen rain or shine.

On Thursday, September 12, 7-9 AM, we'll be birding at Orchard Hill Park. Meet at/by disc golf parking area.

Registration is required and will open two weeks prior to each walk at mcfarlandlibrary.org.

Orchard Hill Park: 2860 Hidden Farm Rd, McFarland, WI 53558

Environment, Special Interests
608-838-9030
