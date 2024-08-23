Fall Migration Guided Bird Walk

media release: Join birder Shawn Miller for some fall migration bird walks. See which birds you can spot and identify! Bring binoculars, wear good walking shoes, consider bug spray, and dress appropriately for the weather. The walks will happen rain or shine.

On Friday, Aug 23, 7-9 AM, we'll be birding at Indian Mound Park. Meet at the intersection of Yahara Drive and Indian Mound Drive.

On Thursday, September 12, 7-9 AM, we'll be birding at Orchard Hill Park. Meet at/by disc golf parking area.

Registration is required and will open two weeks prior to each walk at mcfarlandlibrary.org.

August 23rd's registration is available here: https://forms.gle/gpaPkgJ49pYcaaEi9.