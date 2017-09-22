RSVP for Fall Open House

press release:

The Institute for Regional and International Studies and the Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program cordially invite you to our fall 2017 open house.

Come and connect with old friends and new while learning about funding opportunities in international and area studies for faculty members and students. Stop by our open house for good conversation, appetizers and beverages!

Please REGISTER by September 22nd

Friday, September 29th, 2017, 3:00-6:00 p.m., University Club, 803 State Street, Madison

Who: All faculty members, staff members, undergraduate and graduate students affiliated with any of the area studies centers that make up IRIS, AND those who would like to get to know us!

Are you an undergraduate or graduate student interested in learning more about world regions, languages, study abroad, and international academic programs?

Are you a graduate student seeking international research funding?

Are you a faculty or staff member affiliated with one of the area studies centers or wishing to be?

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE:

3:00: Mingling; food and drink provided

3:30: Welcoming remarks: IRIS and its centers and programs

3:45: Keynote address “Cuba-US in the 21st century: the Big Questions” presented by Tinker Visiting Professor Ernesto Dominguez, University of Havana

4:15-6:00: Further mingling and information booths*

*Confirmed programs/departments that will have representatives available to chat:

Questions? Please contact Sarah Ripp at skripp@wisc.edu or 608-262-0616