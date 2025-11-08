media release: The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will bring two proud UW-Madison traditions together, civic engagement and football, as it hosts the Fall Policy Forum.

Attendees will learn about the implications of public policy decisions on higher education and hear from UW faculty and other experts about how these policies impact UW-Madison. Then, participants will enjoy a spirited Badger tailgate and then head to Camp Randall to cheer on the Wisconsin Badgers as they take on the Washington Huskies!

Alumni and supporters will learn more about how to support the UW during these complex times as well as enjoy timeless Badger traditions.

SPEAKERS: Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center leadership

Sanjay Asthana, associate dean for gerontology, Duncan G. and Lottie H. Ballantine Professor in Geriatrics

Cynthia M. Carlsson, professor of medicine, Division of Geriatrics and Gerontology; Louis A. Holland, Sr., Professor in Alzheimer’s Disease

Sterling Johnson, Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor, Jean R. Finley Professor of Geriatrics and Dementia

The Wisconsin Entrepreneurship Initiative

Jon Eckhardt, Pyle Bascom Professor in Business Leadership

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, Union South — Varsity III

12:30 p.m. Program

2:30 p.m. Tailgate reception

3:30 p.m. Kickoff, UW–Madison vs. University of Washington football