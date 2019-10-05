Fall Pop-up Market
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
press release: In the spirit of supporting local small businesses and the community, Yahara Bay Distillers will host pop up markets in 2019 featuring a variety of unique gifts by local artisans, distillery tours, and samples of locally produced products from pop up market vendors and Yahara Bay Distillers.
Fall Pop Up Market: Saturday, October 5, 11:00AM to 5:00PM
