press release: The Ken Saville Fall Sprawl is held each year on the first Saturday of October at Easter Seals Camp Wawbeek. The family-friendly event, which raises funds for the camp, is a 5K Run/5K Walk & Wheel renamed in 2015 to honor the long-time (and then newly-retired) director of Camp Wawbeek, Ken Saville, who oversaw the camp for 37 years. The beautiful course, which is partially accessible, winds through 400 wooded acres on the grounds of Camp Wawbeek, located just north of Wisconsin Dells.

Starts at 8:00 am, Saturday, October 7, 2017, Easter Seals Wisconsin Camp Wawbeek, 1450 State Hwy 13, Wisconsin Dells

Price: Entry fee is $25 through Sept. 15 or $30 after that date, can register day of at the event for $30. Registration fee includes t-shirt, refreshments, and opportunity to see camp.