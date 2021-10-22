Fall Swedish Music & Dance Weekend

media release: We received a lot of valuable feedback on our plans for 2021 Fall Swedish Weekend, and we’ve made some changes to be more inclusive to our whole community. We are now offering Fall Swedish Weekend as a hybrid event with a mixture of online and in-person activities. We hope this structure features something for everyone!

Featuring in-person guest staff: Paul & Marikay Dahlin and friends, and Becky Weis, and Earl and DoAnn Holzman. And featuring online guest staff: Roo Lester, Char Bostrom, J. Miller, and Earl Holzman.

We’ll kick off the weekend on October 22 with virtual activities, including a cooking class with J. Miller and a community social and welcome. Saturday, October 23 will feature in-person music workshops at Folklore Village, a concert, and an evening party with dancing. The concert and evening party will be hosted at Folklore Village and live-streamed for those who cannot attend in-person. We’ll wrap up the weekend with virtual music and dance classes led by Roo Lester and Char Bostrom on Sunday, October 24.

We hope you are able to join us, virtually or in-person or both, for a great Fall Swedish Weekend!

Registration

All events are ticketed and priced separately. Click the links in the event descriptions here to register for the events that interest you! Those who register for virtual events will receive the Zoom links and access instructions to their email, so be sure to provide the email address at which you want to receive these.