media release: Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County for a Fun Fall Trivia Night!

Gather your friends for a night of trivia, laughter, and giving back at the Great Dane Pub & Brewing in Hilldale on Wednesday, November 13th.

Registration kicks off at 6:00 pm – come early to grab a table, enjoy a complimentary drink, and savor some appetizers before the trivia fun begins at 6:30 pm.

Build your team (4-6 people or more!) and dive into an evening of friendly competition, community spirit, and fantastic prizes. Plus, every dollar you raise helps support local mentoring programs through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County!