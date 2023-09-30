media release: Join us in Mount Horeb's historic downtown for a weekend vendor market and discover unique vintage, upcycled, and hand-made goods! Enjoy live music and tasty fare from local restaurants and food trucks. Stop in at a local restaurant and pick up a cocktail-to-go as you stroll along Mount Horeb's Main Street and shop at local boutiques. Food Vendors are located in the parking lot of the Military Ridge Bike Bike Depot on Second Street and in the Duluth Lot.

10 am-5 pm on 9/30 and 10 am-3 pm, 10/1.

Vendor List and Map Coming Soon: https://trollway.com/fall-village-market