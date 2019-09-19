press release: The Downtown Middleton Business Association, (DMBA) will host their 16th Wine Walk on September 19, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. It will begin at BMO Harris Bank where guests will receive a wine glass and a wristband and will continue through the Historic Downtown Middleton.

We will be having 18 stops for the 2019 Fall Wine Walk. The participating businesses include: Hallman Lindsay Paints, Barriques, Grape Water Wine Bar, BMO Harris Bank, Capital Brewery, National Mustard Museum, Achenbach Insurance, Diny’s Diamonds, Chauette Home & Fashion, Middleton Center, Tradition Market, Journeyman CO., Roman Candle Pizza, Isthmus Eye Care, Regal Find, DG Salon, Longtable Beer Cafe and Peter Kraus Fitness. Many of the businesses will also be offering specials for the evening. Gunderson Funeral Home and Cremation has generously donated the wine glasses for this event.

Get your tickets now for the Downtown Middleton Wine Walk by purchasing them at Marilyn's Salon (1833 Parmenter Street) 6:00AM – mid- afternoon and then in the evening), Chauette Home & Fashion (1827 Parmenter Street) - Monday 10:00AM - 4:00PM, Tuesday - Saturday 10:00AM - 5:00PM; and Grape Water Wine Bar (7466 Hubbard Avenue) - Monday - Thursday 3:00PM - 10:00PM, Friday 3:00PM- 11:00PM and Saturday 2:00PM - 11:00PM) after Wednesday, August 14. Or go to Eventbrite - URL is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-middletons-wine-walk-tickets-66146007489. Cost of the event is $25.00; only 250 tickets available! Hope to see you there!

The Fall Wine Walk is a fundraiser and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Restoring Hope Transplant House in Middleton.