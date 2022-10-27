RSVP for Fall Wonder and Adventure Outing

media release: Join Get Kids Outside as we explore the wonder and awe of fall at this beautiful park. Children will learn about the animals and plants at the park and take a short and easy nature hike. As always, we'll have a fire and the kids will cook s'mores over a fire. You don't want to miss this opportunity to be outside on a beautiful fall day and to have fun exploring!

Registration is free and open to the public. Register Here! Registration deadline is October 27.