RSVP for Fall Wonder and Adventure Outing

RSVP

Indian Lake County Park, Cross Plains 8183 Hwy. 19, Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528

media release: Join Get Kids Outside as we explore the wonder and awe of fall at this beautiful park. Children will learn about the animals and plants at the park and take a short and easy nature hike. As always, we'll have a fire and the kids will cook s'mores over a fire. You don't want to miss this opportunity to be outside on a beautiful fall day and to have fun exploring! 

Registration is free and open to the public. Register Here!  Registration deadline is October 27. 

Info

Indian Lake County Park, Cross Plains 8183 Hwy. 19, Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528
Environment, Kids & Family
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Fall Wonder and Adventure Outing - 2022-10-27 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Fall Wonder and Adventure Outing - 2022-10-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Fall Wonder and Adventure Outing - 2022-10-27 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Fall Wonder and Adventure Outing - 2022-10-27 00:00:00 ical