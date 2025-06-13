Fallen Angels

media release: By Noël Coward; directed by Shannon Cochran. Runs June 13 - October 3.

If you're looking for a laugh, my lovelies, Mr. Coward has you covered and then some. A sparkling, new-to-us comedy about the one who got away from multiple Misses. Two married ladies of leisure are surprised by a note from their long-gone Parisian paramour (Yes, the same man. No, not at the same time). His impending arrival twirling them up in a whirlwind of what, what-if and why‑not? Riddles that have them reeling through time to their pre-husband era, swept along on a wave of nostalgia and champagne. Join them as they dream and dither; argue and bargain in a charming attempt to have it all. A farcical feast for every sense. Arrive, grab your favorite bubbly and enjoy the froth. Runs June 13 - October 3.

Featuring: Nate Burger, Phoebe González, Colleen Madden, Sam Luis Massaro, Ronald Román-Meléndez, Laura Rook

Synopsis

Noël Coward’s sparkling wit returns to the Hill for the first time since 2015. Jane and Julia are happily married to charming men when a message arrives from a former flame, sending their perfect lives into a tizzy. It appears a man with whom they’d each had a passionate tryst in the past is planning a visit, and they are both questioning whether they can – or want to – withstand his charms. As the husbands golf, the ladies plot and plan over copious glasses of champagne, with some “help” from a very worldly housekeeper, while awaiting the arrival of their former lover in this decadent and utterly entertaining comedy.

Contains adult themes. Contact the Box Office at 608-588-2361 for more information.