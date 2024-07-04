media release: Finland, Germany | 2023 | DCP | 81 min. | Finnish with English subtitles

Director: Aki Kaurismäki

Cast: Alma Pöysti, Jussi Vatanen, Janne Hyytiäinen

After a chance encounter at a karaoke bar in contemporary Helsinki, Ansa (Pöysti) and Holappa (Vatanen) encounter a series of obstacles, including misplaced contact information, alcoholism, and an endearing stray dog. Amidst the trials of lost connections and unexpected companions, the duo navigates a poignant and heartwarming path towards happiness in this charming tale. Filled with deadpan comic touches and homages to other filmmakers like David Lean, Leo McCarey, Yasujiro Ozu, and Jim Jarmusch, Fallen Leaves is also one of the most touching and pleasurable movies of this century. Don’t miss your chance to experience it in a cinema with an audience.