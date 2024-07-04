Fallen Leaves
UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
media release: Finland, Germany | 2023 | DCP | 81 min. | Finnish with English subtitles
Director: Aki Kaurismäki
Cast: Alma Pöysti, Jussi Vatanen, Janne Hyytiäinen
After a chance encounter at a karaoke bar in contemporary Helsinki, Ansa (Pöysti) and Holappa (Vatanen) encounter a series of obstacles, including misplaced contact information, alcoholism, and an endearing stray dog. Amidst the trials of lost connections and unexpected companions, the duo navigates a poignant and heartwarming path towards happiness in this charming tale. Filled with deadpan comic touches and homages to other filmmakers like David Lean, Leo McCarey, Yasujiro Ozu, and Jim Jarmusch, Fallen Leaves is also one of the most touching and pleasurable movies of this century. Don’t miss your chance to experience it in a cinema with an audience.