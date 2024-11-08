FALLing into Art

media release: Kick off your holiday shopping at Camp Createability. Shop one of a kind artwork and gifts for everyone on your list. Enjoy apple cider and donuts while browsing the wide variety of items made by Createability artists.

4-7 pm on 11/8 and 10 am-2 pm, 11/9.

https://www.facebook.com/events/851594143773978/851594150440644/