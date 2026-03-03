media release: Our March 11 virtual Triad program is titled Falls Prevention Resources, and it will be presented by Ashley Hillman, the director of program partnerships at Safe Communities. The program will begin at 10:00 AM via Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, please email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org.

Ashley will guide us on a tour of the resources available to help us build our resilience to falls as we age. In her 10 years with the organization, she has worked with numerous community partners. She helps facilitate and support the Falls Free Dane coalition and is also involved in Safe Communities’ work around suicide prevention and drug harm reduction and recovery. Helping support our local efforts to keep older adults safe, healthy, and independent is extremely important to Ashley. We are all aging and increasing our resilience to prevent or respond to a fall can be life changing.