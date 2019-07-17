False Faces

press release: USA | 1932 | DCP | 81 min.

Director: Lowell Sherman; Cast: Lowell Sherman, Peggy Shannon, Lila Lee

Exiled from NYC, quack doctor Silas Benton (portrayed by director Sherman as an affectless sociopath) lands in Chicago, promoting himself to the idle rich and famous as the doyen of nip-and-tuck. Utterly indifferent to his trail of human wreckage, Benton dallies promiscuously with every woman in sight and gorges himself with riches gleaned from his outlaw surgeries. His ultimate comeuppance is designed to leave the picture audience cheering. Preceded by Hearst Metrotone News, Vol. 4, No. 226 (1932, 9 min.) and Betty Boop as Snow White (1933, 7 min.).

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

Down and Dirty in Gower Gulch: Poverty Row Films Preserved by UCLA

During the 1930s and 1940s, while the major studios controlled first run theatres, numerous independent studios produced what were called “B-Films,” whether westerns, crime dramas, or horror. Low budget studio independents, like Monogram, Producers Releasing Corporation, Reliance, Republic, and Tiffany, were housed in rental studios off Gower Street in Los Angeles, often referred to as “Gower Gulch.” So-called “Poverty Row” pictures were usually made for $100,000 or less, and shot on five to ten day shooting schedules. Despite their exceedingly low budgets, resulting in often cheesy sets and under par acting, the poverty row studios had a surprising degree of freedom to tackle controversial subject matter, whether venereal disease, the psychology of kidnap victims or rampant quackery in the medical profession. The lack of budget also gave creative film directors, like Edgar G. Ulmer and Lowell Sherman, the opportunity to turn minimal resources into expressive devices. UCLA Film & Television Archive has moved increasingly towards preserving independent and poverty row titles, many of which are no longer copyrighted, because their producers never registered the films to begin with or lost rights because they went bankrupt. These “orphan films” visualize many of the repressed or forbidden themes that preoccupy the nether regions of the American psyche. Get ready for a wild ride! (Jan-Christopher Horak, Director, UCLA Film & Television Archive).