ONLINE: Families as Partners in Madison Schools

media release: This free, virtual summit for Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) families, caregivers, and youth is hosted by the Lapham-Marquette Parent Teacher Group in partnership with the Madison Public Library. All are welcome, and language interpretation may be available on request. The opening keynote address by Chicago Alder and Community Organizer Jeanette Taylor is on "Families Building Relationships & Power," and it will be followed by opportunities for participants to actively discuss, share resources, and strategize about the issues that matter most to them in smaller groups.

*MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD*

*BUILD FAMILY POWER*

*LEARN & SHARE KNOWLEDGE*

*ACT COLLECTIVELY FOR THE SCHOOLS ALL CHILDREN DESERVE*

This event will be hosted virtually through Zoom. Zoom is a free video platform, and you can watch on a browser, or through the free mobile app for ios or android . Alternatively, you may call in to participate via audio-only. Please register to attend. Your email address will be shared with the Lapham-Marquette Parent Teacher Group so they can send you more information. Madison Public Library will send you a Zoom link prior to the event.

***

Esta cumbre virtual gratuita para las familias, tutores y jóvenes del Distrito Escolar Metropolitano de Madison (MMSD) es organizada por el Grupo de Padres y Maestrxs de Lapham-Marquette en colaboración con la Biblioteca Pública de Madison. Todos son bienvenidos y se ofrecerá interpretación. Habrá un discurso inaugural de la Concejala de Chicago y Organizadora Comunitaria Jeanette Taylor con el tema "Las Familias Construyen Relaciones y Poder," le seguirán oportunidades para que los participantes se reúnan en pequeños grupos para discutir de manera activa, compartir información y desarrollar estrategias sobre los los temas que más les importen.

*HAGA OIR SU VOZ*

*CONSTRUYA PODER FAMILIAR*

*APRENDA Y COMPARTA SUS CONOCIMIENTOS*

*ACTÚE COLECTIVAMENTE POR LA ESCUELA QUE TODX NIÑX MERECE*