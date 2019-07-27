Families for Justice Summer Picnic

to Google Calendar - Families for Justice Summer Picnic - 2019-07-27 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Families for Justice Summer Picnic - 2019-07-27 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Families for Justice Summer Picnic - 2019-07-27 11:30:00 iCalendar - Families for Justice Summer Picnic - 2019-07-27 11:30:00

Brittingham Park 829 W. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Sat. July 27, 12:00 Noon – 5:00 pm Brittingham Park (829 W. Washington Ave.) Families for Justice Summer Picnic! Come build community around anti-racist work, find out what's going on in Madison, and get plugged into FFJ activities! This is family-friendly. We'll be in the Brittingham shelter, which is right next to a large, fully accessible playground. If you can, please bring a dish to share for the potluck. We will provide paper plates, napkins and silverware. Info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/194188731498761/

Info

Brittingham Park 829 W. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Special Interests
to Google Calendar - Families for Justice Summer Picnic - 2019-07-27 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Families for Justice Summer Picnic - 2019-07-27 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Families for Justice Summer Picnic - 2019-07-27 11:30:00 iCalendar - Families for Justice Summer Picnic - 2019-07-27 11:30:00