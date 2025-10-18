media release: The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District (MCPASD) will host a Family and Community Wellness Morning event on Oct. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Kromrey Middle School at 7009 Donna Drive in Middleton. The event features drop-in wellness activities including autumn arts and crafts, apple tasting, an open gym, a scavenger hunt, bubbles and sidewalk chalk, mindfulness spaces, a gratitude tree, plus visits from Middleton Police Department officers and the Middleton Public Library bookmobile. In addition to drop-in sessions, the event includes scheduled sessions for family yoga, guided tours of Pheasant Branch Conservancy, and family Zumba. The event is free and open to the public but registration is required. Register at https://forms.gle/ t2DgxdBaAvYZ4Juq7. On-site registration is also available on Oct. 18. More details are on MCPASD’s wellness website: https://www.mcpasd.k12.wi.us/ page/wellness, or on the MCPASD Wellness Facebook page: https://facebook.com/ events/s/family-community- wellness-morn/ 1203425825161153/