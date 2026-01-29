RSVP for Family Bird Walk

Picnic Point Entrance 2004 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

9:30 am, 5/16.  Free, but RSVP by 5/8.

media release: Join us for a fun family bird walk with special author and expert birder Laura Erickson. We will gather at Picnic Point (Lakeshore Nature Preserve) bird walk limited to first 30 registrations. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Details will be emailed to registered participants closer to the day of the walk. Binoculars will be provided.

Picnic Point Entrance 2004 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
