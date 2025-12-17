The Family Business, Left on High Street

× Expand Chris Lotten The Family Business on stage. The Family Business

media release: The Family Business has been rocking Wisconsin for 20 years. Over the years they’ve garnered MAMA and WAMI awards with their soulful sound that draws from the blues music heritage of their lineage, filtered through '70's rock's on-stage theater and technique

Formed in Cambridge, Left On High Street bring a wealth of experience to the stage where their sounds blend the 1980's MTV vibe with classic rock and blues tunes that are sure to get you moving.