The Family Business, Left on High Street

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The Family Business has been rocking Wisconsin for 20 years. Over the years they’ve garnered MAMA and WAMI awards with their soulful sound that draws from the blues music heritage of their lineage, filtered through '70's rock's on-stage theater and technique

Formed in Cambridge, Left On High Street bring a wealth of experience to the stage where their sounds blend the 1980's MTV vibe with classic rock and blues tunes that are sure to get you moving.

