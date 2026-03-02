Family Zoo Camp

Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Families of our Zoo campers have one common complaint about our camp program, the adults don't get to participate in all the fun camp activities the kids get to do! Now's your chance! Join us for Animal Care 101 Family Zoo Camp, where the whole family gets to play and learn together!

Animal Care 101: What does it take to care for all the animals at Henry Vilas Zoo? Bring your family and find out together in this spring's Family Zoo Camp! Unleash your inner zookeeper and discover the magic of animal care at Henry Vilas Zoo!

This program is designed for families with children ages 4-10. (1:4 minimum adult to child ratio per group)

Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Pre-registration required. $25.00 per Participant.

608-266-4296
