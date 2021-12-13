Family COVID Vaccination Clinic

press release: Madison Children’s Museum is partnering with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to host the second of two free pop-up COVID vaccination clinics. To take the sting out of the vaccination process, kids can enjoy free playtime on the museum’s second floor after their vaccinations. Families can attend regardless of whether they attended the first clinic in November.

Children ages 5–11 will be vaccinated (either first or second dose) with the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Other family members needing a first dose, second dose, or booster will also be able to get their vaccinations. This clinic is for everyone.

All vaccinations are free. Admission to the museum is free for anyone getting vaccinated or accompanying a family member getting vaccinated. The museum is not otherwise open on this day.

No appointment is necessary, but advance registration will save you time. Watch here for an advance registration link.