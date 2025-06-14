media release: Meet us for a fun-filled Family Day at the Chazen as we celebrate music and creativity! Craft your own musical instruments, all while exploring the joy of making music. This hands-on event is part of Make Music Madison. Bring your family and friends and create your very own instruments to play and enjoy!

Bring your creations back to the museum on Saturday, June 21st for Make Music Madison at the Chazen and play along with the musicians!

Free and open to all. Registration encouraged, but not required.

Generous support for this event is provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.