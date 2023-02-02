Family Definition Zoning Code Revision

media release: The family definition is part of the city of Madison zoning code. It restricts the number of people who can live in an apartment or house together in Madison based on:

zoning district;

whether they are renters or homeowners; and

whether they are related to one another.

Over 1/3 of the land area in Madison is zoned to prohibit more than two unrelated renters from living together. In these same areas, owner-occupied housing units can house up to five unrelated individuals. These zoning districts are primarily lower-density districts with single-family houses.

Other zoning districts allow a maximum of five unrelated individuals. A family could also be a group of related individuals with up to four unrelated roommates.

In areas that allow housing, there is no zoning limit to the size of a household if all people are related. The building code and minimum housing code outline safety-related limits.

Community Information Meetings: Building Inspection staff will be hosting two community informational meetings over Zoom. See below to register.

Thursday, February 2 from noon-2 pm. You are invited to a Zoom meeting. Please register in advance.

Monday, February 6 from 6 pm-8 pm. You are invited to a Zoom meeting. Please register in advance.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Read more about the legislation: https://madison.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=5950461&GUID=4FEF97E5-09F5-4F96-954F-6871605829B9&Options=ID|Text|&Search=74885

Public Meeting Dates

2/13/23 – Plan Commission

2/23/23 – Housing Strategy Committee

2/28/23 – Common Council