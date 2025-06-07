Family Dinner, Charlieboy

media release:

Doors 7pm, Show 8pm. $10adv / $15dos, 21+.

Family Dinner :

Hailing from Long Beach, NY, the members of Family Dinner are almost as carefree as the beach town they reside in. The band creates alternative rock that makes you want to dance, with lyrics that take some dark twists.

Formed in 2017, Family Dinner are friends first and a band second. Living just a few miles apart, the group formed naturally when drummer Nick Amalfitano was jamming out with guitarist Michael O’Keeffe as vocalist Natalie O’Keeffe hummed melodies while making dinner, and thus the band name came to be. Rounded out by bassist Sam Weiss, the band began crafting songs, released a few singles, and started playing shows at DIY spots within the tight-knit Long Island music scene. In 2021 the band released the EP, You're So Cool, four melodic tracks that pull from 90’s alternative rock and punk ethos. Following the EP, the band knew they had something special on their hands and soon found themselves opening locally for acts like Bloc Party, Grouplove, Drug Church, and Bayside.

In 2024, Family Dinner released their debut album, God Only Looks Out For Fools, on Other People Records (Modern Color, Gleemer). Recorded with Brett Romnes and Vinnie Caruana (The Movielife, I Am The Avalanche), the twelve tracks on the record cover a range of emotions - channeling sounds from punchy to somber, lyrics on love, loss, death, empowerment, and mischief. Around the album release, Family Dinner headed out on tour with artists including Friday Pilots Club, Highly Suspect, and Head Automatica. As Family Dinner continues to grow, having fun remains of key importance in the way the band creates and performs, and they are ready to bring that attitude to stages across the globe.

Their new grunge-punk anthem "Revenge Dress" sounds like a lost gem from '90s rock radio, like Veruca Salt, Everclear, and The Muffs in a blender.

BROOKLYN VEGAN

Charlieboy

Charlieboy (noun)

/ˈCHärlē-boi/

Honest and abstract, theraputic rock music.

Based in La Crosse, WI

Cut throat intensity, paired with the feeling of being a baby kitten, being held.

Vague lyricism meets Midwest nostalgia.

Intricate, spontanious grooves.

Feel provoking melodies.

Compelling mix of indie rock, jazz, pop and prog.