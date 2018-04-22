Family Earth Day Celebration

press release:

Sunday, April 22 10:00AM - 12:00PM, Olin Park

Join The Cargo Bike Shop and Madison area Tinkergarten leaders in celebrating Earth Day!

Meet at The Cargo Bike Shop to join the group bike ride departing at 10AM, or join us at directly at Olin Park starting at 10:15AM. Tinkergarten leaders will have a variety of engaging outdoor activities for exploring. Help us build a nature curtain, clean-up the park, spread smiles, and celebrate spring!

We will also have snacks to share, and chances to win great prizes! Come out to bike and play, and celebrate Earth Day!