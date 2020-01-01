Family Forest Fun

press release: You and your kids will get a chance to learn a new form of self-care called Forest Therapy (aka Forest Bathing) on New Year's Day! A portion of the walk will give youth and adults the opportunity to drop-in separately for a fully immersive experience, while we come together 1/2 way through to connect deeply with one another, the land and our shared curiosity. This experience is great for people of all ages, but is geared towards families of children 7 years and older. Please join us for a chance to share in the gratitude that nature grounds us in, the joy that it can bring, and the playfulness that it instills.

Meeting Spot: Playground adjacent to the parking lot

Audience: Families of children 7 & older

Price: Free ! Suggested donation of $5-10/person, but all are welcome . All donations go towards a scholarship fund for the Earth Day Family Overnight.

Registration: https://www. hikeandheal.com/store/p60/ familyforestbath.html