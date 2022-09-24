press release: Come, frolic with us! Sponsored by UW Health-Unity Point-Meriter and Baer Insurance, the FAMILY FROLIC hosted by UCP of Greater Dane County is an event designed to celebrate all abilities through an evening of family fun for everyone! Families will enjoy partaking in a variety of games and activities, musical entertainment with Ken Lonnquist, a family dance party, demonstrations such as family yoga, Miracle League baseball and more. A Community Resource Fair helps families learn about programs geared towards their needs and passions. Diverse dinner options will be available for purchase from local food carts. FEELING LUCKY? Win cash in the 50/50 Raffle to raise funds in support of UCP programs and services throughout southern Wisconsin. FAMILY FROLIC – Saturday, September 24, 4:00-7:00PM, McGaw Park, 5236 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711/

All are Welcome! Open to the Public!

https://ucpdane.org/get- involved/attend-an-event/ family-frolic-ucp/