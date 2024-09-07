Family Fun Day

media release: Calling All Madison Area Families!

Get ready for a day of unforgettable fun and excitement at our FREE Family Fun Event!

Join us for: Live Music by the amazing David Landau Bounce House fun Balloon Twisting Face Painting Hair Tinseling Games and Activities for all ages Classroom presentations from our expert guides Open House Tours

Why spend your day anywhere else when you can enjoy all this and more with your family? Don’t miss out on a fantastic day of laughter, creativity, and connection. Bring your loved ones and friends! Let’s make some memories together!

See you there!

RSVP here to attend: https://calendly.com/guidepost-montessori-at-mineral-point

Details:When: September 7th 11:00AM-1:00PM

Where: Guidepost Montessori at Mineral Point 7610 Mineral Point Rd. Madison, WI 53717

Who: Open to the public! Bring a friend!