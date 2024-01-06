media release: Family Fun Day at the Progress Center for Black Women starts January 6, 2025!

Join us every 1st Saturday of the month from 11am-1pm for Family Fun Day, a low-cost, engaging event for families to connect, create, and explore!

Each month, we feature a new theme with hands-on activities that celebrate creativity, learning, and community. From crafting bookmarks and painting to playing board games, exploring our library, and even taking field trips, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re making puppets, learning about Black history, or visiting the Wisconsin State Capitol, Family Fun Day is a great way for families to spend time together while making great memories. All are welcome—come be part of the fun!

Family Fun Day: Honoring Dr. King: Saturday, January 6, 2024 | 11 AM - 1 PM Progress Center for Black Women, 30 W Mifflin Street, Suite 702, Madison, 53703

Join us for a special Family Fun Day as we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through storytelling, crafts, and community connection.

Families can enjoy a storytime featuring Dr. King’s inspiring legacy, followed by hands-on activities that bring his dream of unity and hope to life.

This low-cost event is perfect for families to learn, create, and bond while honoring the values of justice, equality, and love.

Don’t miss this opportunity to teach the next generation about Dr. King’s impact in a fun, engaging way. All are welcome!

Cost: $10 per household