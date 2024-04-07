media release: Wisconsin Athletics is proud to help Celebrate 175 years of the UW-Madison with the announcement of two events dedicated to the yearlong festivities.

On Sunday, April 7, the Badgers will host a Family Fun Fair at the UW Field House as a part of UW’s 175th Anniversary Community Open House. The Athletics event, which will run from 1-3 p.m., will feature interactive displays including inflatables, trophy displays and an appearance from Bucky Badger as we celebrate Wisconsin Athletics’ impact on the local community.

To express your interest in attending the Family Fun Fair, click here .

On Saturday, April 27, the Badgers will host the 42nd-annual Crazylegs Classic, which starts at Library Mall. In honor of the school’s 175th Anniversary, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin will serve as this year’s Grand Marshal.

Registration is now open and a special 175th Anniversary registration rate is active until Sunday, Feb. 4 at 11:59 p.m. (CT) with a special 17.5% off! No code is required for the discount. Click here to register!

Due to previously announced construction on the field at Camp Randall Stadium, this year’s race will finish outside the Kohl Center, with a post-race party planned inside the building.