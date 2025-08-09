Family Fun Fest

media release: Summer is time to gather together for fun, food and fellowship; so coming up on Saturday, August 9th we will be hosting our VERY FIRST Zeteo Community Family Fun Event!

The event will begin with an optional (but fun!) "Park Crawl" along the bike path at 9:30 am. We will start at Olin Park heading along towards Esther Beach Park, then Frost Woods Park and finally ending at Winnequah Park for a Potluck Picnic beginning at 11:30 am.

If biking or walking isn't your thing, you can simply join us for the Potluck Picnic Party at Winnequah Park.

An RSVP is not required but will help us as we plan for food and games. If you plan to come, please RSVP by CLICKING HERE !

We will be in touch with additional details, potluck sign up, weather information and bike/walking route as we draw closer to the event.

Since community is half of our name and at the heart of what we do, please pass along the invitation to your community of people too! We want to fill the park with hope and joy, and look forward to seeing you there.