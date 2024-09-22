Family Fun on Lake Mendota

media release: Bring your family to the Memorial Union Terrace for a fun evening on the lake! Join our Outdoor UW paddling instructors for some awesome games, sightseeing, and paddling on Lake Mendota. After the paddle, relax on the Terrace, grab some dinner, or enjoy a refreshing drink while taking in the sights and enjoying the fall weather.

Course Price: $20 Adults | $12 Youth

Things to Know

Please arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Meet at the Outdoor UW desk in the lower level of Memorial Union.

Bring water, sunscreen, and a hat/sunglasses. Wear clothes and shoes that can get wet!

Key lockers and bathrooms are available.

Union policy prohibits the operation of paddle crafts under the influence of alcohol. If you have consumed any alcohol before your paddle, you will not be permitted to participate.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact ouwmanager@union.wisc.edu

