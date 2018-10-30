Family Fun Night
Masonic Center 301 Wisconsin Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: NAWP, The National Association of Wedding Professionals Madison Chapter, is hosting a family fun night fundraiser to benefit Reach-A-Child.
October 30, 5:30 - 9pm, Madison Masonic Center
Family fun night, to include:
* Make-your-own trick or treat bag
* Trick or Treating with our members (go table to table at the event)
* Halloween Carnival Games for Prizes
* 50/50 Raffle
* Haunted House (age 5+)
* Ian's Pizza
* Cash Bar for the adults
* DJ Entertainment
Cost: $5 for kids 5-12, $10 for 12+, $20 for family pack (admits 5)