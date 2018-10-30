press release: NAWP, The National Association of Wedding Professionals Madison Chapter, is hosting a family fun night fundraiser to benefit Reach-A-Child.

October 30, 5:30 - 9pm, Madison Masonic Center

Family fun night, to include:

* Make-your-own trick or treat bag

* Trick or Treating with our members (go table to table at the event)

* Halloween Carnival Games for Prizes

* 50/50 Raffle

* Haunted House (age 5+)

* Ian's Pizza

* Cash Bar for the adults

* DJ Entertainment

Cost: $5 for kids 5-12, $10 for 12+, $20 for family pack (admits 5)