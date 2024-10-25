Family Fun Night
Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join us for a special Halloween Family Fun Night! The fun begins with hayrides around Warner Park, 5-6pm, Family Fun Night inside WPCRC, 5-8pm, then a free, outdoor movie starting at 6pm. All kids aged 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult for all activities.
Warner Park Community Recreation Center | 1625 Northport Dr.
Friday, October 25
- Hayrides: 5-6pm, free, meet outside WPCRC
- Family Fun Night: 5-8pm, $5 per family with •Gymnasium Fun - Bounce House, Sports, Fun Games •Movie and Popcorn •Drop-In Art •Game Room Fun •Bingo with Prizes •Bonfire with S’mores •Food Carts
- Movie: 6-8pm, free, outside WPCRC
Info
