Family Fun Night

press release: Join students and staff for a family game night on Thursday, January 25 from 6:00-7:30pm at Vera Court Neighborhood Center. All community members and families of Vera Court youth are encouraged to attend this monthly event. Games and refreshments will be provided. If you plan to attend please RSVP to David Presser by email (davidp@veracourt.org) or phone (608-246-8372).