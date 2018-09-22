Family Fun Sewing Sampler

press release: This drop-in sewing circle is an opportunity for hands of all ages to experience what you can do with a needle and thread. This sampler class will introduce simple hand sewing and stitching techniques, such as: custom picture stitching, Tyvek embroidery for younger hands, creating pin cushions, and other projects for more experienced sewers. This workshop is recommended for four years and up. Participants under the age of 7 will need to have an adult sewing buddy.