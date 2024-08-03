Family Fun & Wellness Fair
Troy Farm 500 Troy Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Come check out the Troy Farm Family Fun and Wellness Fair - sponsored by the Northside Wellness Partnership! Whether you are a regular who wants to enjoy the land in a new and fun way or you haven't been to Troy Farm and Gardens yet, come join us for an afternoon of community fun and learning on the land. We will be hosting various activities including:
- Health and Wellness Resources and Information
- T-Shirt printing Kids Activity
- Bike Blender Kids Activity
- Cooking Demonstration
- Mini Farm Market with Youth Art for Sale
- Athletic Field Games
- Yard Games
- U-pick medicinal herb garden access
- Land tour
- Troy Farm community visioning activity
- Delicious Vegan Food from the Walking Jerk
For more information about other events, visit
Troy Farm 500 Troy Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
