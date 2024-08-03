Family Fun & Wellness Fair

media release: Come check out the Troy Farm Family Fun and Wellness Fair - sponsored by the Northside Wellness Partnership! Whether you are a regular who wants to enjoy the land in a new and fun way or you haven't been to Troy Farm and Gardens yet, come join us for an afternoon of community fun and learning on the land. We will be hosting various activities including:

Health and Wellness Resources and Information

T-Shirt printing Kids Activity

Bike Blender Kids Activity

Cooking Demonstration

Mini Farm Market with Youth Art for Sale

Athletic Field Games

Yard Games

U-pick medicinal herb garden access

Land tour

Troy Farm community visioning activity

Delicious Vegan Food from the Walking Jerk

For more information about other events, visit

https://rootedwi.org/get- involved/events-calendar/