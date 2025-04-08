Family Game Night

Media Release: Get ready for an exciting gaming adventure tailored specifically for groups that include at least one person with a disability! Join us for a fantastic time where everyone can play video games together, regardless of their abilities. Imagine an inclusive gaming environment equipped with adaptive tools that ensure everyone can easily participate and enjoy the fun.

We offer support to improve your gaming skills, catering to both seasoned gamers and beginners. Join us to create unforgettable memories while celebrating our unique abilities!

-Games and adaptive equipment provided

-Pizza and snacks at each gaming night

-And it's totally FREE to participate in!

All game nights will be held at Access to Independence’s office, located at 3810 Milwaukee Street in Madison. Evening sessions start next week and run through the end of April.

For questions call 608-242-8484 or email info@accesstoind.org

Or visit bit.ly/ FamilyGameNight2025 to view the schedule and sign up!

A big thank you to Wispact Foundation for the support!