Family Game Night

to

ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558

media release: You can't have a summer reading program entitled "Level Up at Your Library" without a proper game night! We'll provide oldies but goodies, as well as newer go-to games. You are welcome to bring your own, too! Light refreshments will be provided.

Bring in a donation (money or food) for the food pantry, and receive a ticket to enter into a prize drawing for a free game!

Info

Kids & Family
Books, Recreation
608-838-9030
to
