Family Game Night

ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
media release: You can't have a summer reading program entitled "Level Up at Your Library" without a proper game night! We'll provide oldies but goodies, as well as newer go-to games. You are welcome to bring your own, too! Light refreshments will be provided.
Bring in a donation (money or food) for the food pantry, and receive a ticket to enter into a prize drawing for a free game!
