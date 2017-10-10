Family Grief Support Group

press release: Family Grief Support Program is for families with children aged 5 to 18 who have experienced a death. It meets biweekly—every other Tuesday—for 90 minutes, all year long. Children attend with parent/guardian, and a meal is shared as a group. Children participate in activities that meet their current needs, while adults meet as a separate group.

Meets October 10, October 24 and alternating Tuesdays thereafter, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dinner is included. Pre-registration is required. Cost $20 per session/family. If needed, the fee can be lowered or waived. There is no fee for people whose family member received hospice care in the past 12 months. For information about registration, fees or future meeting dates, call Jessie (608) 327-7135 or send an online inquiry from agrace.org/griefgroups.