Family Happy Hour

press release: Join us in our outdoor Wonderground for a happy hour party for all ages, featuring lawn games, hopscotch, hula hooping, and live music by Forward! Marching Band.

Refreshments will be available for purchase, including adult beverages for grownups over 21 and frozen treats and soft drinks for all ages.

Space is limited and tickets are required. Only the Wonderground will be open this evening. Ticket revenue supports the museum’s Access for Everyone programs.

Tickets:

$7 adults and children

MCM member discount: 10%

Access Member discount: 50%

Free: infants under 1 year