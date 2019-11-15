Family History Projects: Telling Your Geneaology Story

press release: Friday, November 15th at 10:00 am, Monona Senior Center. 1011 Nichols Road across from the Monona Library. Call 608-222-3415 to sign up!

Once you start to put the stories together, you will want to find a method of sharing these stories with family members who often do not want to hear so much about the hunt as much as they want to hear the stories. This presentation provides many options for sharing these stories.

Lori Bessler is the genealogy and local history specialist in the Wisconsin Historical Society's Library, Archives and Museum Collections division. Lori is based at the Society's headquarters in Madison.