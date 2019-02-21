press release: Family in Transition will be screened on Thursday, February 21, at the Red Gym (716 Langdon Street) at 6pm. Family in Transition is a documentary about a transgender man and his family. With the husband wanting to transition from male to female, this documentary (co-sponsored with the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center) demonstrates the families support and obstacles they face to overcome and connect with his identity.

In February 2019, The Hillel Foundation University Wisconsin Madison marks the 17th Annual Israeli Film Festival. The Festival features various aspects of Israeli culture, which will be showcased through five different film screenings. All films screenings are free and family friendly. Please arrive early for optimal seating. Please note the different locations of the film screenings.